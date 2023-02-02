Closing Date Extended For Submissions On The Therapeutic Products Bill
The Chair of the Health Committee has extended the closing date for public submissions on the Therapeutic Products Bill. The closing date for submissions is now 11.59pm on Sunday 5 March 2023.
Tell the Health Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 5 March 2023.
For more details about the bill:
· Read the full content of the bill
· Get more details about the bill
· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates