Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Police Deployed To The Frontline

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Police

More Police officers are being deployed to the frontline with the graduation of 54 new constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today.

The graduation ceremony for Recruit Wing 362 at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua was the first official event for Stuart Nash since his reappointment as Police Minister following the Cabinet reshuffle this week.

“I’m really looking forward to picking up the role again after three busy years as Police Minister between 2017 and 2020,” said Stuart Nash.

“I have a very clear understanding of the portfolio and am completely focussed on the issues that matter for Police and the public.

“The new Prime Minister and former Police Minister Chris Hipkins handed over responsibility for an organisation that is in a strong position to respond to the issues that matter for our communities.

“These include ensuring Police is supported with the people, resources, and legislative tools it needs to keep communities safe and prevent harm.

“Whether it’s continuing the roll out of frontline constables, supporting communities and businesses to respond to youth crime, reducing road deaths, making inroads to gang offending and organised crime, responding to natural disasters and emergencies like the Auckland floods, and preventing family harm, Police is in a very strong position.

“My immediate priority is to get around the country to talk to frontline Police again about ways to keep supporting them. Today’s graduation ceremony is a first step and is a proud moment for the 54 new constables and their families, said Stuart Nash.

Since 2017, there have been 3,712 new constables who have graduated from the Royal NZ Police College, including today’s 54 recruits. Prior to today’s graduation, the total number of full time equivalent Police officers had grown by 1,634 since 2017, an increase of around nineteen per cent in Constabulary numbers.

This week is also a significant milestone for retail crime prevention. Applications opened yesterday for businesses who want to take advantage of the $4,000 subsidy for the fog cannon scheme. Prior to the applications opening almost 300 retailers had expressed an interest to MBIE in drawing on the subsidy to install the equipment.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 