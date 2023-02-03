Government Investment Safeguards Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Te Minita Manatū Taonga

The Government is supporting one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant historic sites, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, as it continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are a taonga that we should protect and look after. This additional support will mean people can continue to embrace, learn about and enjoy the strands, stories and experiences of the treaty grounds and the history it represents,” Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said.

“It is critical we invest now to ensure the economic recovery of the region, while supporting one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant historic sites,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is a key visitor and tourist attraction in Northland. Tourism accounts for approximately 10 per cent of the region’s employment and approximately 7 per cent of the region’s GDP pre-COVID.

“We also know that strong tourism in the regions means greater support for hundreds of businesses. Tourism spending in the region was in excess of $1.1 billion pre-COVID, and this is something we want to continue to grow and nurture.

“Pre-COVID, over 113,000 visitors visited the Treaty Grounds and nearly 10,000 students were able to learn about the grounds by visiting. It’s clear that Waitangi is the Northland region’s single greatest attraction which is why this investment will ensure the Trust are fully equipped to care for the Treaty Grounds for future visitors, students and generations to enjoy.

“Cruise ships have started to return to the Bay of Islands, and visitor numbers are gradually starting to increase. Supporting the Trust will help them to make the most of the return of tourists and contribute to the Northland economy,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

$3 million is being repriortised in a one-off investment to support the Waitangi National Trust Board.

