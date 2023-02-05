Parliament

Advancing Our Relationship In India

Sunday, 5 February 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for India tomorrow as she continues to reconnect Aotearoa New Zealand to the world.

The visit will begin in New Delhi where the Foreign Minister will meet with the Vice President Hon Jagdeep Dhankar and her Indian Government counterparts, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. She will also travel to Mumbai to promote New Zealand’s education, trade, and tourism interests in India’s commercial and industrial capital.

“Reconnecting New Zealand remains a key priority as we look to strengthen our economic resilience and progress ties with our international partners,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and India have an energetic and vibrant relationship. We share strong people-to-people links with more than 240,000 people of Indian descent calling New Zealand home.

“We also share ambitious goals between our countries and I will be reinforcing our commitment to supporting closer private sector collaboration and improved air services. The visit will also provide an opportunity to progress indigenous engagement, following initial discussions by Minister Whaitiri during her visit last year.

“With a focus on economic recovery and resilience, I will meet with the Chair of the India New Zealand Business Council and host a roundtable with NZTE representatives. These discussions will allow me to underline our strategy for lifting our bilateral commercial and economic ties.

“New Zealand sees India as a core and influential partner in the Indo-Pacific and we have welcomed their participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. This framework offers a key vehicle for engaging with India as part of a broader regional agenda.

“Both of our countries value each other’s perspectives on the Pacific region and we will discuss opportunities to work together in climate change and our views on regional security.

“When Minister Jaishankar visited Aotearoa New Zealand last year, we both agreed that the relationship was ready for its next phase. I look forward to building on this momentum and sharing our progress to join the International Solar Alliance, which India and France established in 2015 to promote solar energy cooperation and climate action globally,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nanaia Mahuta returns to New Zealand on Sunday 12 February.

