Speech: David Seymour, Waitangi

Sunday, 5 February 2023, 7:44 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Ko Whakataha toku maunga

Ko Mataatua toku Waka

Ko Waitangi toku awa

Ko Tauwhara toku marae

Ko Ngati Rehia toku Hapu

Ko Ngāpuhi toku iwi

Ko David Seymour ahau

It’s an honour to speak again here, at Waitangi.

Nōku te hōnore anō, hei kōrero ki konei, ki Waitangi.

I know that election year will involve discussion of the Treaty.

Koinei te tau kōwhiringa pōti, e mōhio ana e au ka nui ngā kōrerorero mō te Tiriti.

ACT is committed to three goals when it comes to the Treaty.

E manawanui ana tō mātou pāti ki ēnei whāinga e toru mō te Tiriti.

One, cherishing the Māori language and culture.

Tuatahi, ki a maimoatia te reo me te ahurea Māori.

Two, putting right the wrongs of the past.

Tuarua, ki a whakatika ngā hapa o mua.

Three, giving every child an equal opportunity to flourish.

Tuatoru, ki a ōrite ai te āhei atu o ngā tamariki katoa ki a puāwaitia.

We all have a lot of work to do.

He maha ngā mahi mō tātou katoa ki a tutuki.

In my opinion, there should not be disagreement on those goals.

Ki ōku nei whakaaro, kore rawa e whakahēngia ērā whāinga.

However, people will disagree about how to achieve them.

Engari, ka tautohetia te ara hei whakatutuki.

Some say the treaty calls for a partnership between two types of people. Tangata Whenua, and Tangata Tiriti.

E ai ki ētahi e kōrerotia ana te Tiriti mō te hononga o ngā tāngata e rua. Tangata Whenua me te tangata Tiriti.

We disagree because division has never worked.

Kāhore mātou e whakapono ki te whakawehewehe tangata, nā te mea kua kore tēnei e tutuki.

ACT says human progress occurs faster where all people have nga tikanga katoa rite tahi.

E ai ki tō mātou pāti, ki te tere tō mātou anga whakamua me noho ngā tāngata katoa ki raro i ngā tikanga katoa rite tahi.

We believe in tino rangatiratanga for all under the kawanatanga of a Government that leaves us alone as much as possible.

E whakapono ana mātou ki te tino rangatiratanga ō ngā tāngata katoa ki raro i te mana whakahaere o te kāwanatanga. I roto i te whakaaro hei waiho i a mātou ki a noho motuhake.

We believe in property rights over taonga.

E whakapono hoki ana mātou ki te āhuatanga ōkiko i kō atu i ngā taonga.

In fact, I think those signatories might have been ACT supporters.

Kāti koa, tērā pera I tautokohia ngā kaihaina Tiriti i tō mātou pāti.

I know some may disagree. That is healthy.

Tērā pea ka whakahē ētahi. Engari he pai tērā.

I ask that people focus on how best to achieve equality rather than division.

Ko taku pātai ki ngā tāngata katoa ki a aronui e tātou ki te noho ōrite, ki a kaua e whakawehe.

Thank you, and all the best for 2023.

Aku mihi ki a tātou katoa mō te tau kei te heke mai.

