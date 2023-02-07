Parliament

Labour Sets A New Retail Crime Record

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The latest data from Police shows that the number of reported retail crime incidents has spiked to more than 10,000 in a single month – the highest in recorded history, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“In the twelve months to 30 November last year, an average of 8,541 retail crime incidents were recorded monthly. In October 2022 alone, there were a staggering 10,020 incidents.

“During the same twelve-month period to 30 November 2018, an average of 4,336 retail crime incidents were recorded – just half the number we are seeing today.

“Criminals feel emboldened because they know they will not be held accountable by this soft on crime Labour Government. That is why violent crime is up by 21 per cent, and why New Zealanders have seen a 56 per cent increase in gang members.

“The new Prime Minister was in charge of the Police portfolio when this data was recorded. Any suggestion that his Government is not soft on crime, or that crime is decreasing, is utterly misleading and total spin.

“Labour has been nothing but soft on crime. So far, their record in law and order is to remove the Three Strike legislation for serious repeat offenders, reduce the prison population despite the clear increase in crime, and not backing our Police to give them the powers to take firearms off violent criminals.

“This Government is so incompetent that they can’t even deliver the lowest hanging fruit – supporting retailers with installing added security measures. Eight months after announcing the Retail Crime Prevention fund, barely any businesses have received support.

“Every day, Kiwis are becoming the victims of crime because criminals believe they can operate with impunity.

“While Kiwis have had nothing but inaction from this Labour Government, National has released a comprehensive policy to tackle the tsunami of retail offending largely driven by youths.”

A National Government will:

  • Introduce a Young Serious Offender (YSO) category to increase consequences for repeat offenders.
  • Set up Young Offender Military Academies where YSOs can be sent for up to 12 months for intensive rehabilitation.
  • Give greater powers for Police to tackle the criminal gangs recruiting young people into a life of crime.
  • Investment in community organisations to work with YSOs and support their families.

