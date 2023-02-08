Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Call For Civil Defence Payment To Be Doubled

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 9:06 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is today calling on the Government to double the maximum Civil Defence Payment for Aucklanders affected by flooding.

“Families have had their homes, and many of their possessions destroyed in the recent climate-fuelled flooding. As an immediate intervention, the Civil Defence Payment needs to urgently be doubled to reflect rising costs of essentials, and ensure families are back on their feet as soon as possible,” says Greens spokesperson for social development Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Currently, for a single person, the maximum Civil Defence Payment is $400 to cover food, and replace necessities that were left behind during evacuation. Big families with 3 or more children can only access $1,110, without considering that larger families may need more.

“Despite the Civil Defence payment being reviewed just last year, it is the same as it was on 15 July 2013. To put that into context, food prices have gone up 26% since 2013.

“The current support from this payment is insufficient to meet the needs of families who already were on low incomes, or have had their homes and possessions destroyed.

“We know that the impacts of climate change don’t impact everyone equally. People on low incomes are less resourced to cope with severe events such as floods.

“These are the households that are already being disproportionately impacted by inflation, struggling to pay bills and put food on the table.

“This is why as well as doubling payments in the interim, we need to increase benefits to liveable levels to ensure people are not being left behind as we tackle the climate crisis.” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 