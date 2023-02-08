Mouse With A Match Sets Fire To Own Policies

“Chris Hipkins’ policy bonfire shows how hare brained Labour’s failed and disgraced policies really are. None of their policies were necessary, the amazing think is he admits it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Eight weeks ago, on December 13, Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan said that hate speech is “on the same spectrum of harmful behaviour as terrorism and that there is a link between hate speech and hate-motivated crimes.” Is Labour saying crimes on the scale of terrorism are ok now, or did they never believe what they were saying?

“Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said the Biofuels mandate was necessary because “This is where the rubber hits the road. If parties are not going to support this bill, I want to hear where 9 million tonnes of emissions reductions are coming from in other parts of the economy, and I look forward to that.” We now ask Labour, where will that nine million tonnes of emission reduction come from, or has Jacinda’s generation’s ‘nuclear free moment’ truly passed?

“Carmel Sepuloni said the Income Insurance scheme would be “a very important scheme would provide a level of protection that currently is not in place. Certainly, after going through a pandemic, you can see why that might be necessary... We’re not stopping the mahi.” Now they’ve kicked the mahi down the road until next term if they’re lucky.

“None of the Government Ministers even tried to really explain why the RNZ/TVNZ merger was needed in the first place.

“The reality is that none of these policies worked. If Labour wanted to look at their work slate, they’ll find more policies they can dump like the clean car standard which taxes tradies to provide discounts for people buying Teslas.

“If Hipkins does keep dumping Labour’s policies, what happens next? Well, Labour would be back to where they started in 2017, with big problems, big promises, and no solutions.

“ACT has policy based in reality that provides solutions to real problems. We’ve got extensive policy to address the cost of living crisis and provide tax relief to New Zealanders, to get kids back in school, to get more workers in the country, to make it easier for Kiwis to use their land, to create more infrastructure and more.”

