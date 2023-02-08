Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mouse With A Match Sets Fire To Own Policies

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 3:57 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Chris Hipkins’ policy bonfire shows how hare brained Labour’s failed and disgraced policies really are. None of their policies were necessary, the amazing think is he admits it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Eight weeks ago, on December 13, Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan said that hate speech is “on the same spectrum of harmful behaviour as terrorism and that there is a link between hate speech and hate-motivated crimes.” Is Labour saying crimes on the scale of terrorism are ok now, or did they never believe what they were saying?

“Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said the Biofuels mandate was necessary because “This is where the rubber hits the road. If parties are not going to support this bill, I want to hear where 9 million tonnes of emissions reductions are coming from in other parts of the economy, and I look forward to that.” We now ask Labour, where will that nine million tonnes of emission reduction come from, or has Jacinda’s generation’s ‘nuclear free moment’ truly passed?

“Carmel Sepuloni said the Income Insurance scheme would be “a very important scheme would provide a level of protection that currently is not in place. Certainly, after going through a pandemic, you can see why that might be necessary... We’re not stopping the mahi.” Now they’ve kicked the mahi down the road until next term if they’re lucky.

“None of the Government Ministers even tried to really explain why the RNZ/TVNZ merger was needed in the first place.

“The reality is that none of these policies worked. If Labour wanted to look at their work slate, they’ll find more policies they can dump like the clean car standard which taxes tradies to provide discounts for people buying Teslas.

“If Hipkins does keep dumping Labour’s policies, what happens next? Well, Labour would be back to where they started in 2017, with big problems, big promises, and no solutions.

“ACT has policy based in reality that provides solutions to real problems. We’ve got extensive policy to address the cost of living crisis and provide tax relief to New Zealanders, to get kids back in school, to get more workers in the country, to make it easier for Kiwis to use their land, to create more infrastructure and more.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 