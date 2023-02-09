Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Left-wing Council Trying To Kill Off The Capital

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Wellingtonians are being smashed with a massive rates hike because the council and the Mayor are completely out of touch with productive people and they’re being totally irresponsible with ratepayers’ money. People have had a gutsful and they’re leaving the city”, says ACT MP based in Wellington Nicole McKee.

“John Key joked Wellington is a dying city and this left-wing council is trying to kill it off for good.

“Wellingtonians have an ideological council that suffocates any kind of initiative, doesn’t let productive people do anything, taxes and spends on all kinds of wasteful projects, and ignores the vital infrastructure that people actually want.

“The council is forecasting a 13 per cent rates hike, following increases of 13.5 per cent in 2021, and 8 per cent last year.

“The Mayor hasn’t being forthcoming with any sort of plan on how to fix Wellington’s declining infrastructure, and chances are she doesn’t have one. It’s far more likely this rates increase will be wasted on vanity projects that serve no purpose other than to keep left-wing ideologues happy.

“Today’s Dominion Post shows the problem. Mayor Tory Whanau is quoted in two different articles – one commiserating with hard up ratepayers and an op-ed saying she’s going to splurge their money on the arts.

“Wellington City Council needs to get back to the basics.

“If the Mayor had any respect for her constituents she would show a detailed plan for what essential services their rates are going towards. Instead, she expects the average Wellington family to cough up an extra $450 a week during a cost of living crisis.

“If the Wellington council doesn’t start acting for ratepayers instead of left-wing ideologues then people will leave. And the very real challenges the city faces will only get worse.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 