Government Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle

Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted.

“Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to impact across the North Island with severe gales and heavy rain forecast from Sunday through to Tuesday. That gives us time to plan and prepare – and this preparation is well underway,” Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said.

“It’s difficult to predict exactly what course the cyclone will take, but if the cyclone continues on its current path it’s likely to be a severe weather event impacting communities in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, northern and eastern Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

“The Government is taking this very seriously and is ready to respond to keep people safe and support impacted communities.

“We’re using the next few days to get ready, and with clear weather today and Saturday it’s a good time to make sure you and your family are prepared.

“www.getready.govt.nz has tips on how to make a household emergency plan, what emergency supplies you need, and what you need to do to prepare for a storm, such as clearing storm drains and gutters, and tying down loose structures like trampolines and outdoor furniture.

“As the cyclone gets closer we’ll have more information and advice so there will be more updates as things progress. The changing nature of the cyclone means everyone in Northern, Central and Eastern North Island should be on alert.

“MetService will issue weather warnings and forecasts, local Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Groups and councils will provide updates and advice based on their regions, Waka Kotahi will provide updates on the roads, and NEMA will provide nationwide updates and advice as well as amplifying the messages of local councils and CDEM Groups.

"We have been given assurance that Civil Defence and other agencies will regularly update all of their channels, including social media. I also encourage people to stay up-to-date with media reports and make sure you have a battery-powered radio in case of power outages."

“NEMA is continuing to operate its National Coordination Centre, and stands ready to scale up to coordinate whatever assistance impacted regions need.

“NEMA is facilitating all requests for national assistance from Auckland Emergency Management including military personnel.

“It’s been a really tough month with communities still badly affected from last month’s flooding which makes some areas more vulnerable. It’s very important we all use this time to get prepared so we can weather the storm.

“Above all, please stay safe and don’t take any chances. Do what you can to prepare your home and whānau for the coming days.”

