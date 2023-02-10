Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Support For Flooded Thames-Coromandel Communities

Friday, 10 February 2023, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kieran McAnulty

Minister for Emergency Management

· $100,000 to help support flood affected communities in Thames-Coromandel

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty has announced an initial contribution of $100,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help flood affected communities in Thames-Coromandel.

“The Government has agreed to the Council's request of an initial $100,000 contribution to get immediate support to those in the community who need it,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“The heavy rain and flooding across the upper North Island was particularly damaging for communities in the Coromandel peninsula. The region experienced multiple major slips and road closures, and State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai is severely damaged and likely to remain closed for some time.

“This initial funding will assist impacted communities as they begin the clean-up, and we will continue to work alongside Council to ensure they are appropriately supported.

“Communities in Thames-Coromandel could face further heavy rain and high winds due to Cyclone Gabrielle. The Government stands ready to respond as required.

“My thoughts are with everyone in the region, and I want to thank everyone who has been involved in this massive response – first responders, volunteers, marae, the Council and Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, who have all worked to keep people safe.

“This contribution is in addition to $100,000 the Ministry for Primary Industries made available to farmers and growers in the region, and support from the Ministry of Social Development for displaced residents.

“I encourage everyone in the region to continue to follow advice and instructions from Civil Defence and Council. Stay safe, don’t take any chances,” Kieran McAnulty said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 