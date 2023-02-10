Government Support For Flooded Thames-Coromandel Communities

Hon Kieran McAnulty

Minister for Emergency Management

· $100,000 to help support flood affected communities in Thames-Coromandel

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty has announced an initial contribution of $100,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help flood affected communities in Thames-Coromandel.

“The Government has agreed to the Council's request of an initial $100,000 contribution to get immediate support to those in the community who need it,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“The heavy rain and flooding across the upper North Island was particularly damaging for communities in the Coromandel peninsula. The region experienced multiple major slips and road closures, and State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai is severely damaged and likely to remain closed for some time.

“This initial funding will assist impacted communities as they begin the clean-up, and we will continue to work alongside Council to ensure they are appropriately supported.

“Communities in Thames-Coromandel could face further heavy rain and high winds due to Cyclone Gabrielle. The Government stands ready to respond as required.

“My thoughts are with everyone in the region, and I want to thank everyone who has been involved in this massive response – first responders, volunteers, marae, the Council and Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, who have all worked to keep people safe.

“This contribution is in addition to $100,000 the Ministry for Primary Industries made available to farmers and growers in the region, and support from the Ministry of Social Development for displaced residents.

“I encourage everyone in the region to continue to follow advice and instructions from Civil Defence and Council. Stay safe, don’t take any chances,” Kieran McAnulty said.

