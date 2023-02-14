Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Oversees Biggest January Rent Increase Since 2011

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It’s not just homeowners who are suffering the consequences of Labour’s mismanagement, today’s rental price index shows that everyone is paying more to have a roof over their heads,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Stats NZ states that rental prices have increased by 2.7 per cent in the month from December 2022 to January 2023, this is the biggest January increase since 2011. Even as more people have left the country and house prices have dropped in the past year rents have increased 3.8 per cent annually.

“Trademe recently revealed that only one region in New Zealand now has a median rent below $500. Kiwis are paying more in every aspect of their lives and rent is no exception.

“Labour was elected to fix housing because National failed. Now Labour has failed as well. ACT is the only party prepared to address the crux of the problem.

“Putting more costs on homeowners inevitably leads to more costs on tenants. There has been steadily increasing rents over the course of Labour’s time in office due to increasing regulation, now rising interest rates and living costs mean that homeowners need to increase rents to recover costs.

“Limiting interest deductibility for landlords and meeting healthy homes requirements, including installing larger than necessary heat pumps, means there has been a big jump in compliance costs landlords face and there will be further increases as the percentage of interest that can be deducted is phased out.

“ACT would reverse the interest deductibility changes, re-instate the 90-day no-cause termination as landlords and neighbours shouldn’t need to put up with harassment and it means landlords are more likely to take a chance on a tenant, and return the right to charge a letting fee to ensure the various costs of putting a house on the rental market aren’t added on to rents.

“The long-term solution for rents is ensuring enough houses are being built, which isn’t happening because there is an infrastructure shortage.

“ACT has proposed local councils receive a payment equivalent to 50 per cent of the GST for every new dwelling constructed in its territory. This provides an incentive for councils to enable building and a means of covering infrastructure costs.

“ACT believes in better, longer-lasting solutions. As a country we deserve better when it comes to housing to ensure we can live our best and most fulfilling lives.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NEMA: National State Of Emergency Declared For Cyclone Gabrielle


The New Zealand Government has this morning declared a National State of Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.
The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, signed the declaration at 8.43am.
Prior to signing the declaration he advised the Prime Minister, and the Opposition spokesperson for emergency management, who were both supportive of the declaration.
The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local State of Emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay.... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 