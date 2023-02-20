Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Soft-on-crime Approach Coming Home To Roost

Monday, 20 February 2023, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Police Minister Stuart Nash’s plea to gangs to stop committing crimes in cyclone-affected areas is pathetic, and harsher sentences are needed and justifiable in an emergency, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith and Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell say.

“Looting in a national disaster not only hits victims when they are at their most vulnerable, it wastes precious Police resources when they are needed most,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“National is the party of law and order. We propose doubling the sentences of those convicted of theft or burglary in an area that is under a state of emergency.

“Communities already reeling from cyclone damage are paying the price for Labour’s soft-on-crime approach, with reports of significant criminal activity including the theft of generators supporting cellphone connections, and looting from businesses. This is despicable behaviour that all New Zealanders condemn.”

Under Labour, gangs have been recruiting faster than Police – with gang membership up 56 per cent, Mr Mitchell says.

“Police Minister Stuart Nash says gangs are causing chaos in cyclone-affected regions, but his response is to go on the radio and ask nicely for the gangs to stop. It's ridiculous and embarrassing for Labour.

“Gangs are a scourge on New Zealand’s communities, but the Labour Government has repeatedly avoided taking any effective steps to combat them.

“National has a plan to back police and tackle gangs. We would give Police a range of new powers to disrupt and crack down on gang crime – including stopping gang members gathering in public, banning gang patches, and stopping gang members accessing guns.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 

Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 