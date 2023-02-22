Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wood Joins Coster In Gaslighting Cyclone Victims

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 3:29 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Government Minister Michael Wood has jumped on the gaslighting bandwagon, telling the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle that he knows better than them,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“Wood was answering questions on behalf of Police Minister Stuart Nash in Parliament. When asked by ACT whether he agreed with a local resident who said “The gangs are coming in, or looters in general. They're threatening people, stealing their stuff. We are very scared, people are very scared.”

“Instead of showing any compassion, or believing victims on the ground, he dismissed him and accused victims and the Opposition of creating hysteria.

“Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise told media there is not a strong enough Police presence.

“Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Lee told Newstalk ZB “I don’t believe there is enough help at hand… we could use more help from Police and Armed Forces definitely.”

“Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Police Minister Stuart Nash and Michael Wood have all told them they’re wrong and that they know better.

“Some people have lost almost everything, and they’re terrified of losing their remaining few possessions. Whether their fear is founded or not, that’s the perception they have and they deserve to see an increased police presence.

“Telling people they’re wrong is not good enough.

“More than 600 Police were sent to the Parliament protest and yet only a fraction of that has been sent to Hawke’s Bay.

“More than 6,200 Defence Personnel were involved in MIQ and yet the Napier Mayor has had her requests for military assistance turned down. How can the government justify having the army available to stand at hotel doors but not out in a cyclone ravaged community?

“The Police Commissioner needs to ask the Prime Minister to invoke Section 9 of the Defence Act. This means the military can assist the Police with civil powers. Looting gangsters might not think they’re so tough when they meet the NZDF.

“Police on the ground are doing a great job with the resources they have but they need more back up. Ministers may think they know better, but at times like this people need empathy and security, they’re providing neither and making what is an already stressful situation even worse."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 