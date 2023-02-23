Parliament

Bread And Butter PM Doesn’t Like Being Asked About The Basics

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“For a Prime Minister trying to spin himself as ‘bread and butter’, Chris Hipkins really doesn’t like being asked about the basics”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“While owning up to his mistake, Chris Hipkins today arrogantly described yesterday’s Question Time as a ‘pop quiz’.

“He only got asked one question and the problem wasn’t the question, it was that he just made up his answer.

“If Hipkins isn’t prepared for questions about the basics – like the inflation rate and how much government takes in tax – New Zealanders might conclude he isn’t prepared for the prime ministership.

“Asked in Question Time yesterday, Hipkins either didn’t know, or gave incorrect answers to, basic questions about the amount of tax government brings in.

“It’s no wonder Hipkins is so relaxed about taking more from taxpayers when he is confused about what it’s taking already.

“It’s troubling that someone who has been a member of Jacinda Ardern’s kitchen cabinet and a senior Minister involved in all the Government’s significant decisions doesn’t know how much tax New Zealanders pay.

“If Hipkins is going to lead a ‘bread and butter’ Government focused on the basics – let alone take on the challenges face by New Zealanders – he first needs to learn the basics of the government books.

“ACT is the only party with a fully-costed alternative budget. That budget explains how we can reduce wasteful spending without touching frontline services and deliver tax relief for hardworking Kiwis.

“This country is grappling with so many significant challenges – a cost of living crisis, out of control crime, a truancy crisis, and a health system under immense stress.

“New Zealanders need not just an economically literate Government, but a Government that offers a vision of real change. Right now, only ACT is offering that.”

