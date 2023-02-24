New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“Over the last year, this conflict has cost thousands of innocent lives, uprooted families, transformed once peaceful cities into battlegrounds, and destroyed livelihoods,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Today we have announced one of the largest rounds of sanctions against Russia to date, a further demonstration of Aotearoa New Zealand’s strong condemnation of Russia’s illegal action.

“These new sanctions against 87 Russian individuals is our second largest round of sanctions yet. The group includes political actors who have strategic relevance to Russia, and proximity to Putin.

“It also includes Members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, who sought to legitimise the attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty through sham referenda in the illegally annexed regions of Ukraine.

“The military personnel we have chosen to sanction have had active roles in the conflict.

“As with our previous sanctions, these automatically extend to relatives and associates of listed persons.

This complements Aotearoa New Zealand’s broader response providing military, humanitarian, legal and financial support to Ukraine.

“The extent of the measures taken by Aotearoa New Zealand to condemn Russia’s illegal invasion, and support Ukraine’s self-defence, is unprecedented, and our contributions have been welcomed by Ukraine, and our international partners.

Russia’s actions continue to have implications for global peace, security, and economic stability, which impact Aotearoa New Zealand," Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Ukraine’s self-defence is also a fight to defend core principles that New Zealanders hold dear: territorial integrity; freedom fundamental human rights; and an international rules-based system that we rely on for our peace and prosperity.

“On March 9 2022, only weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Parliament unanimously passed the Russia Sanctions Act, enabling Aotearoa New Zealand to respond to Russia’s actions in a practical way and join global efforts to undermine Russia’s war machine. Since then we have sanctioned over 1000 individuals, over 350 entities, and implemented comprehensive trade measures.

“A year on from Russia’s senseless invasion, our call to President Putin remains the same. We continue to call on Russia to act consistently its international obligations, cease Russia’s military aggression, withdraw troops and then return to meaningful diplomatic negotiations.”

Aotearoa New Zealand will continue to stand in steadfast support of Ukraine, and its people,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia and Belarus, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.

Note: the Government has announced the following actions in response to the war in Ukraine:

Banned exports to Russian and Belarusian military and security forces.

Suspended diplomatic consultations with Russia.

Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which we have passed sanctions targeting (Including those announced today): Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle. Senior leadership of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council). All Russian Ministers and Governors. More than 230 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, Belarusian defence entities. More than 100 oligarchs and close family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government. 19 financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank. 37 individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine. 15 members of the Central Election Commission. 35 Belarusian leaders. Almost 100 Russian-directed leaders in the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics and occupied Ukrainian regions. Seven Iranian individuals and five Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia.



· Banned all Russian and Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from NZ.

Trade measures

· Implemented a 35% tariff on all Russian imports to NZ (this was due to expire in November but has been extended to 2025 to align with other sanctions).

· Banned the import of Russian gold into NZ.

· Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines).

· Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal.

· Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia.

· Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods.

Other assistance to Ukraine

Provided direct support to Ukraine’s self-defence: $10.59m of non-lethal military assistance to support Ukraine via the NATO Trust Fund and communications equipment procured from TAIT. $7.5m to contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement by the United Kingdom. $4.1m to support commercial satellite access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence. Surplus NZDF equipment also sent to Ukraine. 1066 x Body Armour Plates, 473 x Helmets, 571 x Camouflage Vests/Harness Webbing. Deployment of defence force personnel to the United Kingdom, Belgium and Germany, to support Ukraine in training, intelligence, liaison, and logistics activities.

Provided over $10 million in humanitarian assistance for both refugees and those still inside Ukraine.

Provided $5.215 million to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to support the ICC’s investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, with funding for the Office of the Prosecutor and the Trust Fund for Victims.

Secondment of a senior NZDF military officer to support the ICC investigation

Provided $1m to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Intervening as a third party in support of Ukraine’s International Court of Justice case against Russia.

Established a special Ukraine visa for family members of Ukrainian New Zealanders plus other visa changes.

Ukraine Special Visa Policy numbers as of 10pm on 15 February are:

1,090 Expressions of Interest in sponsoring received (of which 1079 processed)

869 Invitations to Apply for Visas sent (the balance of the 1,079 includes 93 cancelled and 97 declined)

1,430 visa applications received

1,325 visas approved (1,139 work visas and 186 student visas)

595 people granted Special Visas have arrived in New Zealand

