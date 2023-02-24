Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Must Widen Forestry Slash Inquiry To Include All Of Hawke’s Bay

Friday, 24 February 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

People in Hawke’s Bay dealing with damage from forestry slash will have no answers after the Government failed to include most of the area in its inquiry, says National’s Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd.

“It’s a slap in Hawke’s Bay’s face to know we won’t get answers through the Government’s inquiry into forestry slash,” says Ms Wedd.

“National is launching a petition to have Hawke’s Bay included in the forestry slash inquiry. Pockets of our region are unrecognisable and the compounding role slash played in this destruction cannot be ignored.

“I’ve been meeting families whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by slash. One family I met was on the roof of their house during the floods with slash coming at them from all directions, devastating anything in its path. Families like them deserve answers for how this could happen and how it can be stopped from happening again.

National’s Napier candidate Katie Nimon has been working on the Civil Defence response since Cyclone Gabrielle hit and has also seen firsthand the effect of forestry slash.

“How the Government can look at what’s happened in Eskdale, Puketapu, Dartmoor and Fernhill and fail to see why they should be included in this inquiry is beyond belief,” says Ms Nimon.

“There are serious questions to be asked about forestry slash and the devastation it’s caused, but most of Hawke’s Bay won’t have the opportunity to have those questions answered unless this inquiry is expanded.

“What’s the point of Hawke’s Bay’s two Labour MPs, one of whom is the Forestry Minister, if they can’t get their own Government to listen to the people in our region whose lives have been upended by forestry slash? The Government must expand the inquiry to cover all of Hawke’s Bay.”

National’s Forestry Spokesperson Joseph Mooney says National supports an urgent inquiry, but there is no reason why it should not include all of Hawke’s Bay.

“Forestry supports jobs across the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay and it’s an important contributor to regional economies,” says Mr Mooney.

“National welcomes this inquiry but it’s clear to anyone who has stepped foot in Hawke’s Bay since the floods that the whole region must be included. The inquiry should be expanded to Hawke’s Bay to properly investigate how much of this woody debris is forestry slash.

“Since Labour was elected, two reviews have warned about the risks of forestry slash but Forestry Minister Stuart Nash hasn’t announced any action. Now he’s ignoring his own electorate by excluding it from getting answers.”

Find National’s petition to include all of Hawke’s Bay in the forestry slash inquiry at national.org.nz/HBSlash.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 