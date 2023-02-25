Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Three Waters Repeal A Good Promise, Now To Pay For It

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 2:37 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“National’s recommitment to dumping three waters is a good start, ACT says it must happen with a repeal bill in the first 100 days of a new Parliament, backed up by a plan to pay for it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“As ACT has said throughout the three waters saga, if Labour steals it, ACT will repeal it. That means repeal legislation to return assets to councils in the first 100 days as I laid out in my conference speech of July last year.

“It is essential that infrastructure assets built up over generations by ratepayers remain under the democratic control of their local council. There is no place for co-governance of three waters. Three waters infrastructure was created after 1840 so cannot be part of any treaty settlement.

“Then there’s the detail. Councils fundamentally don’t have the funds for three waters. That is why Labour’s reforms won’t work. They are promising the same ratepayers, with the same pipes, will solve the same problems. That doesn’t add up, there needs to be another factor introduced.

“That factor is revenue sharing from central government. ACT has campaigned for years on sharing half the GST collected on construction activity in a region with the local council. ACT's Housing Spokesperson and Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden’s member's bill would require the government to share half the revenue collected on construction in a region with the local council.

van Velden’s Bill is currently on the order paper, to be debated this year. Brooke welcome’s National’s intended support for the bill, as well as the Greens. It is an idea whose time has come.

“ACT has also costed the policy. Our fully-costed Alternative Budget for Real Change allocates over half a billion dollars every year to supporting Councils with infrastructure. That would go a very long way to funding the infrastructure deficit.

“ACT’s further plan of 30-year regional infrastructure partnerships between central and local government would take the politics out of infrastructure. It would give central government and local government certainty, but most importantly it would give a coordinated approach delivering value for taxpayers and ratepayers through council-owned assets.

“Further detail is still required. ACT supports keeping a neutral referee for water quality. It is not right that Councils run three waters infrastructure, but can simply issue discharge consents when their infrastructure leaks sewerage into the sea. Taumata Arowai should stay, but the divisive and undemocratic te mana o te wai statements should be removed from the legislation.

“Today’s announcement show ACT and National as a government in waiting with a coordinated plan, and ACT as an essential part of that new government. Our role is to supply the political will and detailed policy work so that National’s promises actually happen."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 