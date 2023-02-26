Parliament

ED Wait Times Hit New Record

Sunday, 26 February 2023, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Former Health Minister Andrew Little stopped publishing emergency department (ED) wait times, and now we know why, with Health NZ quietly revealing they continue to grow, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“After wait times hit the highest level in a decade last year, the Government stopped proactively releasing the number of people who were given treatment within six hours of arriving at ED.

“Hospital staff around the country warned me the situation was continuing to deteriorate, and this has now been confirmed.

“The first quarterly report from Health NZ shows ED wait times across New Zealand hit a new record, with just 71 per cent of patients receiving medical attention within six hours in the three months to September 30, 2022.

“That is a sharp drop from the 76 per cent seen within six hours in the previous quarter and continues the deterioration under the Labour Government. More than one in every four people heading to ED is waiting more than six hours for treatment.

“The last National Government made it a target that 95 per cent of people going to ED were seen within six hours and consistently came close to that target. Since Labour came to office, the situation has deteriorated considerably.

“When someone heads to the emergency department, it is usually because they are injured or otherwise so ill that they are in need of immediate medical attention.

“But fewer and fewer Kiwis in need are getting the urgent attention they need.

“Labour needs to own decisions that have caused immense additional stress on the health sector, such as undertaking major health reforms during a pandemic and the incredible delay in giving nurses an immediate pathway to residency.

“New minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says hospitals are prepared for the upcoming winter, but these ED figures show that there are greater challenges ahead.

“If elected, a National Government will redirect health reform waste into building the health workforce and will hold itself accountable to publicly reported targets.”

