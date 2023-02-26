Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Candidates Set Target Of 10,000 Signatures For Forestry Slash Inquiry Petition

Sunday, 26 February 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash told TVNZ’s Q+A this morning that he initiated an inquiry into forestry slash in Tairāwhiti because 10,000 locals petitioned for one.

National’s Hawke’s Bay candidates Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd have now set a target to collect 10,000 signatures to have the inquiry expanded to cover all of Hawke’s Bay, so Nash’s own constituents can get answers about the damage caused by slash and woody debris across the region.

“People in the Napier electorate shouldn’t have to petition their own MP to convince him our region deserves answers and accountability on the forestry slash and woody debris that’s compounded flood damage in communities up and down the area,” says Napier candidate Katie Nimon.

“If gathering 10,000 signatures is what it takes to get the Minister to listen, then that’s what we’ll be working hard to do. You can sign our petition online at national.org.nz/hbslash. We’ll also be gathering signatures across the Bay over the coming weeks.”

National’s Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd has been visiting families, orchardists and farmers whose lives have been upended by flood damage compounded by woody debris and is calling on local Labour MPs to step up and listen to people in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s impossible to deny slash and wooden debris have played a significant role in the damage we see across the Bay but the Minister is refusing to even look into it. The people of Hawke’s Bay have the right to know how it can be stopped from happening again,” says Wedd.

“The Minister’s excuses for refusing to include all of Hawke’s Bay in his inquiry just don’t wash. Failing to include Hawke’s Bay in this inquiry leaves us vulnerable to the same thing happening next time we have a severe weather event.

“I don’t think this is a one-size-fits-all case. Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti have different landscape, rivers and land management practices. I’ve had feedback that as well as slash we’re also seeing a lot of willows in the wooden debris. This needs to be properly investigated through a Hawke’s Bay inquiry.

“Katie and I will be highly visible across the Bay gathering signatures to get people in our region the answers they deserve. Let’s hope the local Labour MPs listen.”

 Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd 

Find National’s petition at national.org.nz/hbslash

Stuart Nash’s comment on TVNZ’s Q+A programme this morning: “We also heard, though, 10,000 Tairāwhiti residents who delivered a petition to the Gisborne District Council saying ‘things must change.’ We heard that, we agree with them, hence the reason why we have set up this ministerial inquiry.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 