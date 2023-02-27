National Pays Tribute To Chester Borrows

National Leader Christopher Luxon extends his condolences to the family and friends of Hon Chester Borrows following his passing today.

“Chester Borrows served New Zealand with dedication as a Member of Parliament for 12 years, including as a Minister in the last National Government, and as Deputy Speaker,” Mr Luxon says.

“His association with the National Party went back to 1987 and he was never afraid to stand-up for what he believed in. Chester was a devoted MP, bringing a strong local voice to Wellington on behalf of the people of Whanganui.

“Chester was a man of principle and always had the courage of his convictions.

“On behalf of the National Party, I send my condolences to Chester's wife Ella, his three children, and his wider family and friends. He was very well liked among my National colleagues and members right across Parliament – his loss will be felt by many.”

