Statement On Rt Hon Paul East

National Party President Sylvia Wood is paying tribute to former long-serving National MP Rt Hon Paul East.

Paul East served as a National MP for 21 years from 1978 to 1999, 18 of which as MP for Rotorua. He held a number of ministerial portfolios in the Bolger Government, including as Attorney-General and Minister of Defence, State Services and Corrections.

He became a member of the Privy Council in 1998 and resigned from Parliament in 1999 to become New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

“On behalf of the National Party membership, I extend my deepest sympathies to Paul’s loved ones and reflect on his lifetime of service to the National Party, Rotorua and New Zealand,” says Ms Wood

“Without seeking fanfare, Paul led the charge on issues considered important across the political divide, specifically in his work on the protection of whistleblowers and leading New Zealand’s 1995 opposition to nuclear testing in the Pacific, which was heard at the International Court of Justice.”

In 1996, as State Services Minister, Paul East introduced the Protected Disclosure Bill to give legal protection to whistleblowers. As Attorney-General he led New Zealand’s 1995 case against France’s nuclear testing in the Pacific at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“Paul’s affability and commitment to his country was highly regarded not just by the National Party but by his colleagues across the House, with both Helen Clark and Mike Moore praising him in their valedictory speeches,” says Ms Wood.

“It’s always challenging for the families of politicians but the indelible legacy Paul has left on our Party and New Zealand is testament to the sacrifices they, and Paul, made. On behalf of the National Party, I extend my warmest gratitude to Paul’s family for the contribution they made to our country through their support of his career in public life.”

