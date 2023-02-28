National Pays Tribute To Paul East

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has extended his condolences to the family and friends of the Rt Hon Paul East following the news of his passing.

“Paul East was an exceptionally dedicated Member of Parliament for 21 years, who proudly represented the people of Rotorua for 18 years as their electorate MP,” Christopher Luxon says.

“In Jim Bolger’s National Government, Paul was Attorney General for seven years and advocated on significant international issues. In 1995, he brought a case before the International Court of Justice on behalf of New Zealand against France’s nuclear testing in the Pacific Ocean.

“Paul also served as Minister of Defence towards the end of his tenure in Parliament, before spending three years as New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

“His selfless service to New Zealand was recognised in 2005 when Paul was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Parliament and the law.

“On behalf of the National Party, our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

© Scoop Media

