Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Another Immigration Backflip From Labour

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 3:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s backdown on removing work rights for the partners of migrants is another embarrassing u-turn for a Government that has proved utterly incapable of bringing in skilled workers, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“Immigration settings under Labour are a total shambles. One thing is clear right now – New Zealand must be the most attractive destination possible for workers.

“Despite this, and with complete disregard for the warnings of the sector, Immigration Minister Michael Wood was intent on removing the open work rights for the partners of migrants.

“Mr Wood clearly knew this was a terrible idea because he had already delayed its implementation last year. All this achieved was migrants choosing not to come to New Zealand because of the uncertainty surrounding their partner’s open work rights.

“Only now, after thousands of possible migrants have already looked the other way, the Minister has acknowledged the Labour Government had got this wrong. He has now essentially scrapped his proposal to remove open work rights, allowing the partners of migrants to work for any employer without a job offer.

“Amidst Labour’s flip-flops, Mr Wood has tried to save face by tweaking the settings so that partners can only work for accredited employers in a role which pays the median wage.

“The Minister has a fundamental misunderstanding of the migrant workforce. The reality is that the partners of high-skilled migrants often fill lower-skilled roles, which New Zealand desperately needs, but they will struggle to find work at the median wage of $30 per hour.

“The upshot of this is that these higher-skilled workers will simply choose a more attractive destination which offers more certainty to their partners.

“For months now, National has called on the Labour Government to maintain open work rights for partners of work visa holders and to scrap its planned changes to the median wage threshold this month, which would cost most businesses an extra $4,000 annually just to hire a migrant.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 



Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 