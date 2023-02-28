New Health NZ Chair Must Focus On Waiting Lists, Not Social Media

“ACT congratulates Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall
for sacking Health NZ Chair Rob Campbell. His partisan
political rants made his position untenable, it let down the
entire public service,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Some things are bigger than one person.
Immature conduct like that of Mr Campbell’s undermined
integrity of the entire public service. The public service
must be able to serve whatever Government the people elect,
not just the ones they prefer. Mr Campbell’s rant
undermined this important principle.
“The next Chair
needs to be focused on things like recruiting more nurses
and allied health workers. It makes no sense to have
surgeons waiting around because the Mr Campbell’s system
was so dysfunctional. Taxpayers and those needing healthcare
deserve a health boss who does their job instead of mouthing
off on social media.
“The Minister needs to ensure
the next chair is politically neutral and not prone to
immature outbursts. Someone who doesn’t spend all day
commenting on social media and instead focuses on patients
in our system would be
fantastic.”
