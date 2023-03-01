Parliament

Parker Must Explain Why EPA Standards Are Different From Health

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 9:25 am
“David Parker needs to front up on whether Rob Campbell’s inappropriate conduct means he will be removed as Chair of the Environmental Protection Authority as well,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The same principle applies. Campbell’s immature comments have undermined the entire public service. Ayesha Verrall did the right thing sacking him from Health NZ, but her actions become redundant if other Ministers decide it is ok to have a partisan chair who attacks political parties.

“Campbell has been completely unrepentant on the issue. Telling Newstalk ZB this morning he has 'no regrets at all' and that he thinks his comments were 'perfectly legitimate.' He instead blamed the Public Service Commissioner for taking a 'narrow interpretation of the code of conduct.'

“There’s zero indication he has learnt from his mistakes or that he won’t do the exact same thing again.

“The public service must be prepared to serve whatever Government the people elect, not just the ones they prefer. Campbell’s rant undermined this important principle. David Parker's silence cannot continue here.

“Stuff reports that Parker is refusing to comment on the matter. If Campbell's conduct doesn't meet the standard for Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, how can it meet the standard for David Parker. Do these two individuals have different standards, or is Environmental Protection a lower priority than health?

“Every day he refuses to comment he allows more doubt to seep in to New Zealander’s faith in the public service.

“Campbell must be sacked from the EPA today. Anything less is a major disservice to the public service.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>

