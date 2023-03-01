Rob Campbell Must Be Sacked From The EPA

The Government should sack Rob Campbell as Chair of the
Environmental Protection Authority immediately, National’s
Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.
“The
political comments made by Campbell over the weekend were a
clear breach of political neutrality rules.
“The
Government has sacked Campbell as Chair of Te Whatu Ora, but
the same rules apply to his role within the Environmental
Protection Authority.
“There is absolutely no
justification for Mr Campbell to stay in this job given he
has failed to comply with the rules for public service
neutrality.
“New Zealanders have high expectations
of public servants, with political neutrality of the public
service being critical to the functioning of our
democracy.
“Rob Campbell continued to defend his
comments about National Party policy in media interviews
this morning, demonstrating he has no regard for these
rules. His role in chairing the Environmental Protection
Authority is entirely untenable.
“The Government
can’t just sack him from one role and think they have
dealt with this issue. Consistency has to apply for the
credibility of New Zealand’s public services and the
entities
involved.”
