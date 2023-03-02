Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Key Transport Connections Restored

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 1:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is deploying Bailey Bridges across six sites in the North Island to reconnect isolated communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods, says Transport Minister Michael Wood.

“The roading network has been hit hard in cyclone and flood-affected areas,” Michael Wood said.

“Our primary focus has been getting lifeline roads open and reconnecting isolated communities.

“We’ve been able to use Bailey Bridges as an interim measure to reconnect communities while longer term solutions to damaged bridges are explored. Works are underway on three bridges, with a further three completed.

“The quick roll out of the Bailey Bridges has been enabled by the Government’s $250 million top-up to the National Land Transport fund, and of course, the work and dedication of the contractors. I want to thank everyone who has been working on the ground to get these connections restored.

“We’ve moved quickly with the support of NZDF assets to get Bailey Bridges into the hardest hit regions and restore pivotal transport routes for the communities.

“We’ll continue to work with local councils to identify where Bailey Bridges could help restore essential transportation links, and are currently assessing the suitability of sites in Hawkes Bay and Tairāwhiti for further Bailey Bridges.

“Bailey Bridges are only one of the tools we’re using to reconnect communities in the short term. Other options including diversions through private property, single lane access, and speed or weight restrictions are also being considered. As we work through suitability assessments we’ll have a clearer idea of what resources are best suited to meet communities’ needs.

“We have a large job ahead to determine the extent of which state and local roads can be rebuilt and which cannot or should not be replaced.

“This work will take some time, and so the Government’s focus has been to install interim measures while more permanent and resilient solutions are put in place,” Michael Wood said.

Media contact: Elizabeth Mitchell, 021 847 930

Note to editor:

A Bailey bridge is a prefabricated temporary single-lane bridge, which can be installed by contractors relatively quickly to provide vital temporary connections while damaged bridges are repaired or rebuilt.

Bailey Bridges are temporary measures, and so there may be speed or weight restrictions in place.

The following Baileys were installed in response to the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle:

RoadBridgeRCABailey built
Mill Flat Road, RiverheadRangitopuni StreamAuckland Transport36m (1 span)
No. 4 Road, Te PukeRaparapahoe StreamWestern BoP DC33m (1 span)
Tiniroto Road, RuakituriOpoiti BridgeWairoa DC18m (1 span)

The following Baileys are ‘reserved’ with design work and site preparation underway:

RoadBridgeRCABailey proposed
Puketitiri Road, RissingtonRissington BridgeHastings DC54m (2 spans)
SH35Hikuwai No.1Waka Kotahi81m (3 spans)
SH2Waikare River BridgeWaka Kotahi42m (1 span)

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>



Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 