Campbell Deservedly Gone, Two Days Later

“David Parker can always be relied upon to make the right choice. Once every other choice has already been exhausted,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“No one knows why it took Parker so long to fire Rob Campbell, that’s just one of life’s mysteries. It was the right call though.

“Campbell’s comments undermined the integrity of the entire public service. The public service must be able to serve whatever Government the people elect, not just the ones they prefer.

“I hope the Government has learnt from this and appoint sensible replacements. The chairs appointed to replace him across both roles must be politically neutral and not prone to immature outbursts.

“I also hope his replacements take a more liberal outlook that treats all humans with equal dignity, committing to a conception of the Treaty that treats New Zealanders as adults with equal political rights.

“This means shedding the divisiveness of co-government and promoting New Zealand as a modern, multi-ethnic, liberal democracy.

“Let this also be a reminder to highly-paid public servants that they’re there to do a job for all New Zealanders regardless of their political affiliations.”

