Consumers Don’t Believe Hipkins

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:11 am
“For all of Chris Hipkins’ talk of a policy reset and ‘bread and butter’ issues, the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence survey shows that people just aren’t buying it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The document states: “Perceptions of current personal financial situations fell 10 points to -30%. That’s the lowest since 2008 as the cost of living bites.”

“It’s not surprising, Hipkins’ changes have been superficial, and he can’t assure people that he won’t borrow more money and drive inflation further.

“With a costly rebuild on the horizon, all signs are pointing to the Government choosing to borrow m more money rather than reprioritise its own spending. Consumers know this means stronger inflation for longer.

“This was one of the first tests of his credibility and he has failed. Like previous Labour leaders, his instinct is to borrow and spend which is inflationary.

“Labour will say the drop in consumer confidence is the result of the floods. It’s not because of the floods, it’s because Labour has no idea how to deal with them that won’t trigger more inflation."

Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

