Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Declaring A Special Economic Zone

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti can’t afford to get caught up in Wellington’s web of painfully slow bureaucratic processes. ACT would declare a Special Economic Zone to lift the regulatory barriers that make it so difficult to get anything done,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Special Economic Zones enable economic development in designated areas by lifting the regulatory barriers that normally stand in the way of getting stuff built and businesses humming.

“This policy has history in New Zealand, In the wake of both the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, as well as the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, Parliament passed legislation which allowed Ministers to override legislation for the purpose of the recovery. The events of Cyclone Gabrielle meet the threshold for enacting it again.

“ACT has a number of policies that could be implemented immediately in the Special Economic Zone to get things moving:

  • Making finance more readily available with a wider exemption from the CCCFA
  • Removing the RMA barriers to rebuilding and repairing with special legislation
  • Removing the restrictions and bureaucracy for visas for migrants seeking work in the zone
  • Avoiding artificial shortages of building materials with a Materials Equivalence Register
  • Trusting workers and businesses to negotiate employment contracts that are fair for them with a regional exemption from Fair Pay Agreements
  • Streamlining foreign direct investment from democratic OECD countries with an exemption from the Overseas Investment Office
  • Making private insurance for a build an alternative to council consenting processes

“These policies would be worthwhile for the entirety of New Zealand, but Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti cannot wait for a change in Government to get the rebuild underway.

“People have had their lives turned upside down in the floods, the same old one-size-fits-all rules and regulations aren’t going to work. Declaring a Special Economic Zone means allows people to access finance, bypass red tape and ensure they can work within their means to do what they need to do to recover.”

ACT's policy document for the Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 