Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Will Reduce Consultant Spending By $400m

Sunday, 5 March 2023, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National Government will reduce Labour’s wasteful spending on contractors and consultants by $400 million a year, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Labour has created a gravy train for consultants through its obsession with working groups, wasteful spending and expensive public sector restructures that are not delivering better results for Kiwis.

“Under National, this will stop. National will restore discipline to government spending. We’ll spend your money like you would – carefully and with respect, knowing how long it took you to earn it.

“National will reduce spending on consultants and contractors, saving taxpayers $400 million a year across a range of government departments and Crown entities.

“To achieve this, National will direct public sector agencies to end the culture of relying on contractors at a premium cost to do the regular jobs of public servants, stop enacting the costly and unnecessary restructures and mergers that Labour is obsessed with, and slashing the endless working groups and task forces that are synonymous with this Government.

“Under National, public sector agencies will also be required to report their spending on consultants and contractors every quarter.

“In 2018, Chris Hipkins as Public Service Minister promised to cut spending on contractors and consultants. Instead, this spending has exploded. The latest data shows Labour’s annual spend has skyrocketed to more than $1.7 billion across core and non-core public sector agencies.

Examples of Labour’s consultant spend up include:

  • Light Rail - $53m
  • Auckland Bike Bridge - $51m
  • Let’s Get Wellington Moving - $47m
  • Health restructure - $72m
  • TVNZ-RNZ merger - $10m
  • Three Waters - $26m
  • Vocational education reforms - $21m
  • Hillside Rail workshop - $8m
  • Kāinga Ora – up $39m to $76m
  • Ministry of Education – up $95m to $237m
  • Department of Internal Affairs – up $54m to $112m
  • Ministry of Social Development – up $47m to $116m
  • NZTA – up $30m to $76m

“In 2016, Chris Hipkins attacked the previous National Government over consultant spending at the Ministry of Education. On his watch as Minister of Education, spending on consultants has increased by nearly $100 million.

“New Zealanders deserve a government that will deliver better outcomes for their hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 