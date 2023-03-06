Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

State Of National Emergency Extended For Tairāwhiti And Hawke’s Bay

Monday, 6 March 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kieran McAnulty

Minister for Emergency Management

The Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty has today extended the state of national emergency declared on 14 February for a further seven days for the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay areas, to manage the continuing impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle in these regions.

“The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle continues to be deeply felt by many communities in the North Island.

“In the the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions, thousands of people are still unable to return to their homes due to flood damage.

“While together we’ve made some serious progress, the mahi is ongoing and there are still major road access issues for some communities.

“We need to keep coordinating this response at a national level in these areas to ensure we are properly supporting the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, and coordinating the personnel and equipment needed to transport essential supplies into the affected areas,” Kieran McAnulty said.

The Minister also intends to include Wairarapa into a national transition period, after consultation with local councils. The national transition period enables remedial works to be carried out, for example to restore access to cut-off properties or make temporary infrastructure repairs.

“This has been a real team effort and it’s been heartening to see people from across the country come together and support these communities in their time of need.

I want to thank everyone who has picked up a shovel to help a mate or even someone they didn’t know, those that opened their home to someone in need, or who has volunteered their time and skills to help these communities. Kia kaha,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Notes:

The Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty has today extended the state of national emergency declared on 14 February for a further seven days for the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay areas, to manage the continuing impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle in these regions.

The Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty has today extended the state of national emergency declared on 14 February for a further seven days for the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay areas, to manage the continuing impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle in these regions.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 