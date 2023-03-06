Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Big Four Make It Rain Under Chris Hipkins

Monday, 6 March 2023, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

More than $300 million has been paid to the big four consultancy firms since Labour took office, with nearly $100m spent by ministries last year alone, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The Government’s costly restructures and wasteful spending has seen vast amounts of taxpayer dollars go to Big Four global consultancy firms, Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG.

“Despite Chris Hipkins promising as Public Service Minister in 2018 the Government would cut spending on contractors and consultants, the Big Four have raked in $316.8m from the core public service since Labour came to office.

“Deloitte is the biggest beneficiary of Labour’s wasteful and undisciplined spending on premium consultants, with the company earning a whopping $115.8m since Labour first became the Government. PwC was hot on its heels, taking in $93.6m from government spending.

“EY and KPMG took in $69.9m and $37.6m respectively.

“Spending by the core public service across the big four totalled more than $97m in 2021/22 alone, more than double the spending in 2018/19.

“The figures exclude Crown entities such as Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Kāinga Ora, meaning the real figure spent across the entire government is likely to be significantly higher.

“While Kiwis have been battling with the cost of living crisis, Labour has been spending up on consultants, leaving taxpayers questioning what they’re getting for all this money.

“For example, spending on consultants and contractors at the Ministry of Education is up $95m to $237m while educational achievement goes backwards and regular attendance at schools is shockingly low.

“While there will always be a place for some consultant spending in Government, the tens of millions spent on a cycle bridge across Auckland Harbour and the abandoned RNZ/TVNZ merger show how much waste there is in the system.

“National will reduce spending on consultants and contractors, saving taxpayers $400m a year across a range of government departments and Crown entities.

“To achieve this, National will direct public sector agencies to end the culture of relying on contractors being paid at a premium cost to do the regular jobs of public servants, stop enacting the costly and unnecessary restructures and mergers that Labour is obsessed with, and slash the endless working groups and task forces that are synonymous with this Government.

“Under National, public sector agencies will also be required to report their spending on consultants and contractors every quarter.

“National will restore discipline and responsibility to the public service. Kiwis deserve a Government that will deliver better outcomes, not spray money around like a garden hose.”

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 