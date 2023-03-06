Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Climate Action Must Remain Priority In Transport Investment

Monday, 6 March 2023, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Green Party

As large parts of Aotearoa recover from two of the worst climate disasters we have ever experienced, it would be a huge mistake for the Government to deprioritise climate action from future transport investments, the Green Party says.

“Now is the time to be building climate-resilient, affordable, inclusive communities with clean and reliable transport connections at their heart,” says Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“Earlier today it was reported that the Government would be making emissions reduction a top priority in its transport investment plan. It was a welcome development, especially given that political decisions over the last three decades have led so many of us to be forced to use cars for most trips.

“But those hopes of modest progress were quickly dashed when the Minister for Transport, Michael Wood made a statement suggesting that investments would need to be reprioritised to rebuild roads and bridges in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It is a false trade off. Affected communities need to be re-connected. And when urban roads are renewed and maintained, it is an opportunity to do things better.

“Rural New Zealand needs safe, well-maintained roads as well as viable rail and sea links. That’s all the more reason for urban areas to reduce emissions with frequent buses and safe walking and cycling for local trips. It’s a triple win as it reduces congestion, costs and emissions.

“The decisions Ministers take in the next few years will have a profound impact on the world our children and grandchildren will inherit. We must cut emissions and adapt communities for the effects already here. Only then can we meet everyone’s needs within the boundaries of a safe global climate,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 