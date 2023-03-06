Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Approves $26 Million Grant Extension For Farmers And Growers

Monday, 6 March 2023, 8:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • $26 million boost to fund that is successfully helping farmers and growers with post-cyclone clean-up - taking total primary sector support to $55 million.
  • 2,846 applications received so far for grants, and already more than $17.4 million paid out to farmers and growers.
  • Up to $10,000 for pastoral and arable farmers/growers and up to $2,000 per hectare (up to a maximum of $40,000) for growers.

As farmers and growers continue their work to re-establish their businesses in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government is providing a boost of $26 million to meet the need in the recovery efforts. This sits alongside the initial $4 million rural community recovery fund already available to sector and regional organisations.

Grant Robertson said the funding extended the help available through the $25 million farmer and grower grant package announced in February.

“The uptake of the grants has been strong with the number of applications surpassing 2,846 in less than a fortnight (12 days), and more than $17.4 million paid out,” Grant Robertson said.

“We knew there would be more need during the response phase as people took time to take stock and work through their clean-up from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“As with the response to COVID we need to be nimble, flexible and responsive to immediate needs.

“The Government is committed to helping people and businesses recover from the cyclone in the months ahead. Ministers are working on the next steps of support as the regions move to recover and rebuild from these events.”

Damien O’Connor said the priority was helping rural communities to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

“Farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and other rural businesses drive the economies of the regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Damien O’Connor said.

“It’s important they have access to help now to protect future production, for example enabling remediation around tree bases to save vital trees and vines, clearing silt to improve farm access, and making repairs to stock water systems, culverts, and fencing.

“We have been on the ground in the affected regions talking with farmers and growers. They’ve told us the grants are providing certainty of immediate funding, which has given them the confidence and reassurance to start remediating their farms and orchards.”

Applications for the clean-up grants are open until 20 March 2023, but those in hard-to-reach areas can apply up until April 3. Please note that farmers and growers who have already received MPI clean-up grants are not eligible to apply again.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 