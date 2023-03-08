Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Extends Business Support Package To Wairarapa

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Minister for Cyclone Recovery

Hon Kieran McAnulty

Minister for Rural Communities

MP for Wairarapa

Ministers have agreed to extend the interim support package for cyclone and flood affected businesses to include the Wairarapa region.

“As further information has come to hand about the extent of the damage, it is clearer that businesses in the Wairarapa have also been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, so it makes sense to extend our support to those businesses,” Grant Robertson said.

Kieran McAnulty said the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has affected the region from the East Cape to the coast of South Wairarapa, and there’s no getting away from the fact that life on the ground in the affected areas has been really tough.

“I’ve had strong feedback from the business community that additional support was needed, I’m extremely glad we have been able to get this sorted as fast as possible to help those businesses in need,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“While Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa district councils didn’t announce a state of emergency, it is still important that we offer support to local businesses in those districts that have been affected by the Cyclone.

“I’ve seen first-hand the Wairarapa community have banded together to assist one another. They said this is what they do here and they’re just getting on with the job. We are here to support them get back on their feet as fast as possible.”

The funding for the region will come from the $25 million business support package announced in February. MBIE is identifying a local delivery partner in the Wairarapa to get the arrangements put in place to distribute the funds as quickly as possible.

Farmers and growers in the Wairarapa region have already had access to support through the primary sector recovery package.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 