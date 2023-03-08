Government Extends Business Support Package To Wairarapa

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Minister for Cyclone Recovery

Hon Kieran McAnulty

Minister for Rural Communities

MP for Wairarapa

Ministers have agreed to extend the interim support package for cyclone and flood affected businesses to include the Wairarapa region.

“As further information has come to hand about the extent of the damage, it is clearer that businesses in the Wairarapa have also been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, so it makes sense to extend our support to those businesses,” Grant Robertson said.

Kieran McAnulty said the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has affected the region from the East Cape to the coast of South Wairarapa, and there’s no getting away from the fact that life on the ground in the affected areas has been really tough.

“I’ve had strong feedback from the business community that additional support was needed, I’m extremely glad we have been able to get this sorted as fast as possible to help those businesses in need,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“While Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa district councils didn’t announce a state of emergency, it is still important that we offer support to local businesses in those districts that have been affected by the Cyclone.

“I’ve seen first-hand the Wairarapa community have banded together to assist one another. They said this is what they do here and they’re just getting on with the job. We are here to support them get back on their feet as fast as possible.”

The funding for the region will come from the $25 million business support package announced in February. MBIE is identifying a local delivery partner in the Wairarapa to get the arrangements put in place to distribute the funds as quickly as possible.

Farmers and growers in the Wairarapa region have already had access to support through the primary sector recovery package.

