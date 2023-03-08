Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Dominated Finance Committee Must Back Consumers

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It would be shameful for the Labour-dominated Finance and Expenditure Committee to block an inquiry into the Labour Government’s regulation of the banking sector,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Government regulation has a major influence on how banks operate. If Government taxes banks more, they will have to get the money from their customers. If Government regulates banks more, they will have to pass compliance costs on to their customers. If Government regulations reduce competition in banking, customers will pay more for a limited range of options. None of this is complicated, but Labour will do their best to make it so.

“The most helpful think the select committee could do is ask whether being regulated by the Reserve Bank, Commerce Commission, Financial Markets Authority, and MBIE is helping. Don’t forget banks with Australian parent companies also have the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) keeping an eye on them on the other side of the ditch.

“Banking is supposed to be about managing risk. How risky is this loan, what sort of interest rate does it need to make it balance? Instead, too often it is all about compliance. Does this activity fit with the rules.

“The Finance and Expenditure Committee should be asking, for each regulation the financial services sector faces:

  • What is this rule for and who does it protect from what? starting with the CCCFA.
  • What does it cost in terms of compliance activity, and does that cost prevent new competitors entering the market? There might be a reason why we have KFC and McDonalds but no U.S. bank in the New Zealand retail space.
  • What benefits does this rule bring, and is there a better way to deliver them, such as self regulation, or more competition
  • Should this rule continue or be scrapped entirely?

“The answer to high bank profits is more competition. If the profits really are too high, more competitors will enter to compete them away. A new tax will simply put costs onto banks’ customers, because ultimately all their money comes from their customers.

“If the Government wants to be sure New Zealand customers are getting the best deal from their banks, then they need to make sure that regulation isn’t having a negative influence on Kiwis’ back pockets.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 