Show Me The Memo!

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins needs to explain where his memo instructing the public service to cut back on consultants went after the Public Service Commissioner said this morning he doesn’t recall receiving one, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“In defence of Labour’s $1.7 billion blowout on consultants, Chris Hipkins yesterday said he sent ‘many memos’ to the public sector telling them to reduce their spending on consultants.

“However, today Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes told a parliamentary committee that he doesn’t recall receiving any such memos.

“It’s no wonder spending on contractors and consultants has blown out to an eye watering $1.7 billion under Labour because it now seems that the public service never got the memo.

“Once again, Labour is all spin and no delivery. Despite promising that a Labour Government would reduce the spending and reliance on expensive consultants, the Government has done the opposite.

“National will cut Labour’s wasteful spending on contractors and consultants by $400 million, which will be reinvested to support National’s FamilyBoost plan to ease childcare costs for families who are struggling with Labour’s cost-of-living crisis.

“National will direct public sector agencies to end the culture of relying on contractors to do the regular jobs of public servants, stop any unnecessary restructures and mergers, and slash the endless working groups and task forces that are synonymous with this Government.

“Under National, public sector agencies will also be required to report their spending on consultants and contractors every quarter.

“Mr Hipkins needs to take responsibility for the blow out in spending on contractors and consultants instead of throwing the public service under the bus for not reading the memo he apparently never sent.”

© Scoop Media

