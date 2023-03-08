Parliament

Show Me The Memo!

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins needs to explain where his memo instructing the public service to cut back on consultants went after the Public Service Commissioner said this morning he doesn’t recall receiving one, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“In defence of Labour’s $1.7 billion blowout on consultants, Chris Hipkins yesterday said he sent ‘many memos’ to the public sector telling them to reduce their spending on consultants.

“However, today Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes told a parliamentary committee that he doesn’t recall receiving any such memos.

“It’s no wonder spending on contractors and consultants has blown out to an eye watering $1.7 billion under Labour because it now seems that the public service never got the memo.

“Once again, Labour is all spin and no delivery. Despite promising that a Labour Government would reduce the spending and reliance on expensive consultants, the Government has done the opposite.

“National will cut Labour’s wasteful spending on contractors and consultants by $400 million, which will be reinvested to support National’s FamilyBoost plan to ease childcare costs for families who are struggling with Labour’s cost-of-living crisis.

“National will direct public sector agencies to end the culture of relying on contractors to do the regular jobs of public servants, stop any unnecessary restructures and mergers, and slash the endless working groups and task forces that are synonymous with this Government.

“Under National, public sector agencies will also be required to report their spending on consultants and contractors every quarter.

“Mr Hipkins needs to take responsibility for the blow out in spending on contractors and consultants instead of throwing the public service under the bus for not reading the memo he apparently never sent.”

Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

