Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Launch Submission Guide For Auckland Council Budget

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party has today launched a submission guide to help Aucklanders give crucial input and prevent potentially disastrous Auckland Council budget proposals.

“It’s not just the arts, climate action and community programmes under threat. It’s pretty much every single thing we value about life in our city,” says Auckland Central Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

“In 2019, Auckland Council declared a climate emergency. In 2023, that climate emergency arrived on our doorstep.

“Just weeks later, Mayor Brown has released a Budget proposal completely contrary to Council’s own Climate Plan, Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri.

“Mayor Brown is proposing to not only permanently cut hundreds of buses a day, but increase the cost of catching those buses. He is proposing to raid the Climate Action Targeted Rate, which passed with overwhelming public support just last year and was supposed to increase frequency and routes.

“Transport remains the highest source of climate pollution for Tāmaki Makaurau and the fastest growing cause of emissions nationally. Forcing car dependency isn’t just a huge step backwards, it’s head in the sand stuff.

“Thousands have already signed our petition to stop the climate cuts. Now we’re organising for thousands of submissions directly on the budget, which are crucial for showing Council directly that the people of Tāmaki Makaurau value each other and our planet. They simply cannot make these cuts without the mandate to do so.

“Politics doesn’t just happen every three years with an election. It happens every day with decisions made by people in power.

“Aucklanders have seen the power of our communities in the flood and Cyclone response. It’s high time we use that power to change the system which so clearly failed us,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 