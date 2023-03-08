Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Robertson Says MPs Aren’t Up To It

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 9:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Grant Robertson’s assertion that the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee isn’t capable of conducting an inquiry into the banking sector shows he doesn’t trust Parliament, and by extension the people who elect it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“He needs to remember this is a democracy. Parliament is the highest court in the land. If he says Parliament is not up to it, he is saying democracy cannot work. He is calling for rule by bureaucrats and consultants with no say for ordinary people.

“Robertson told the NZ Herald: “I don’t think something as serious as this, which requires resourcing and powers to do a proper investigation, is the right thing for a select committee.” That’s an excuse, he’s been around long enough to know that is one of the core roles of Select Committees.

“In Labour’s world unelected consultants and bureaucrats are the experts on everything and Members of Parliaments just exist to action their advice. If more advice is needed, maybe it should be supporting the people’s elected representatives in Parliament?

“Grant’s feelings might just be a reflection on the calibre of Labour’s MPs, but I think that elected Members of Parliament are more than capable of understanding the banking sector, ACT’s sure are.

“Government regulation has a major influence on how banks operate. If Government taxes banks more, they will have to get the money from their customers. If Government regulates banks more, they will have to pass compliance costs on to their customers. If Government regulations reduce competition in banking, customers will pay more for a limited range of options. None of this is complicated, but Labour is sure doing its best to make it so.

“Grant should get out of the way and let the committee do the job its members have been elected to do. He obviously doesn’t have much faith in the six Labour MPs on the committee but if he lets them do their job they might surprise him.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 