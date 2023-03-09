Completion Of Taupō Projects Strengthen Regional Economic Resilience

Three community-led projects that will strengthen economic resilience in Taupō and the wider region have been completed with the support of a $29 million Government investment, Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan says.

The Taupō Town Centre Transformation project, new Taupō Airport terminal and Eastern Arterial Shared Path were officially opened today.

“New Zealand’s economy is built on our regions and the Government is continuing to deliver projects to make them even better places to live and work,” Kiri Allan said.

“Our commitment to investing in community-led projects like these across the country will ensure our regions have the infrastructure they need to thrive and grow, boosting local economies and creating jobs.

“Approximately 280 people were employed in the construction of all three projects, which were co-investments in partnership with Taupō District Council, its Airport Authority, local businesses and the community. Nearly 90% of total cost for the town centre project was spent with local businesses.

“The investment in creating jobs and completing key projects in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis will have long-lasting impacts on supporting Taupō, its people and the wider regional economy,” Allan said.

The Taupō Town Centre Transformation received a $20.6 million grant from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund (‘Shovel-Ready Infrastructure’) administered by Kānoa, the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.

The Eastern Arterial Shared Path received $3.4 million from the same fund and the new Taupō Airport terminal which is three times bigger than the old one, received a $5 million grant from Kānoa’s Provincial Growth Fund.

“Taupō Airport is not just a gateway to the Central North Island, but a lifeline utility in an emergency or crisis with growing tourism and aviation businesses located around it, including a rescue helicopter service.”

“The projects show the value of local partnerships to make things happen. We are using our past experience of rolling out these kinds of regional development investments to shape our recovery work today for Cyclone Gabrielle,” Kiri Allan said.

