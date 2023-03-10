Parliament

Government Investments Drive Health And Business Outcomes In The Bay Of Plenty

Friday, 10 March 2023, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kiri Allan

Minister for Regional Development

 

· QE Health Centre officially opened in Rotorua today

· Government investment of $5.1m into Māori horticulture businesses announced

A new health centre has opened with financial support from the Government and further investment has been committed to projects that will accelerate Māori economic opportunities, Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan says.

Community health provider QE Health will continue its long history in Rotorua with the official opening of the new QE Health Centre today, replacing an 80-year-old facility.

“The Government is continuing to deliver for the regions by setting up our communities for the future. QE Health’s history in the area began in 1942 as a rehabilitation service for World War II soldiers. Its ongoing presence in the community will enable Rotorua to continue to be a driving force behind building prosperous and thriving regions.”

“With the support of $9.5 million from Kānoa’s Provincial Growth Fund, the project enabled QE Health to retain its 75 existing staff, including 15 highly skilled roles, create up to 26 internship opportunities, and also support over 140 construction related roles while continuing to offer an important service to the local community.

“Today I also announced further investment from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) towards four horticultural businesses, to advance developments on underutilised whenua Māori in the Bay of Plenty.

“Horticulture offers the opportunity Māori to leverage one of their key assets, their whenua, to generate economic return for the benefit of their communities and these investments work hand-in-hand with the priorities of the RSPF.

Paengaroa North A1 Section 2 have been approved a loan of up to $1.16m and the Waihau Bay Horticulture have secured a loan of up to $2.12m, to develop kiwifruit orchards.

Ngāi Tamarāwaho have been approved a grant of up to $726,000 to develop a purpose-built contracting yard that will provide nursery services to support ecological restoration, planting and eco sourcing seedlings on Māori freehold land.

Te Moana a Toi Truffles Collective, made up of seven Māori landowners, will receive a grant of up to $1.11m to plant 13 hectares of truffle trees in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“The Bay of Plenty has a credible history of producing high value horticulture. These investments will see the region continue to grow in capability and build strong relationships with technical partners to thrive in this sector.”

“Across New Zealand, Māori own approximately 400,000 hectares of land in farms engaged in primary production; less than 1 per cent of this land is in horticulture. Investing into these kinds of enterprises will be a promising pathway to creating sustainable regional growth in Aotearoa.”

