Parliament

Another Green Transport Idea Gets The Green Light

Friday, 10 March 2023, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Government’s announcement today that it will improve Christchurch’s bus system comes after Green and NGO pressure.

“Now is the time to be building climate-resilient, affordable, inclusive communities with clean and reliable transport connections at their heart. We are pleased the Government has decided to accelerate this overdue work,” says Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“Some have suggested this week that in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, less needs to be invested into clean transport options.

“This is a false trade off. Transport is our second largest polluter. We have to invest in both increasing the transport network’s resilience and reducing emissions.

“Today’s announcement is a good start for people in Ōtautahi. But Christchurch is still well behind in terms of funding for public transport services.

“Christchurch is Aotearoa’s second largest city, yet it has the lowest level of public transport investment. The Government needs to ensure Christchurch is properly funded so people have the freedom to choose different ways of getting around.

“If we want to live in a world safe from the effects of climate change, we have to act today to cut emissions and create better, climate-friendly, resilient communities where everyone has what they need,” says Julie Anne Genter.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



