ED figures are worse than predicted

Saturday, 11 March 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“It has been an embarrassing week for the Government which published incorrect emergency department figures on Health NZ’s website, painting a false image that our health sector was coping.

“Figures revealed today will be a shock to many New Zealanders. Nearly half of the hospitals had incorrect data – with Dunedin and Middlemore hospitals having inaccurate data almost every month, with their emergency department wait times being overstated as better than they actually were.

“Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall’s data can no longer be trusted. The Minister must urgently review all of the reported quarterly measures and report any inaccuracies. Having accurate emergency department figures is essential to see how the sector is coping.

“Emergency department wait times have been getting worse since the Labour Government took over and before Covid ever hit our shores. The current figures show that sick and injured New Zealanders are going to have an incredibly tough winter ahead.

“Labour claims to have spent more money than any other Government on health, yet not one health metric has improved – in fact it has all gotten worse. This Government constantly confuses spending money with outcomes, and it is our most vulnerable New Zealanders who are going to pay the price.

“Health targets help save lives, and the last National Government made it a target that 95 per cent of people going to emergency departments were seen within six hours and consistently came close to that. Since Labour removed targets, every emergency department’s wait times have worsened.

“A National Government will redirect health reform waste into building the health workforce and will hold itself accountable to publicly reported targets.”

Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>


National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>




NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

