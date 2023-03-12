Parliament

Retail Crime Continues To Soar Under Labour

Sunday, 12 March 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New data shows that retail crime increased by almost 40 per cent last year, another sign of crime surging under Labour, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“A 39 per cent increase in a single year clearly indicates that Labour’s soft-on-crime approach is failing and only leading to more pain and suffering for Kiwi businesses and families.

“Retail crime levels are going from bad to worse. In 2022, a startling 292 retail crime incidents were recorded every single day – up from 140 per day in 2018.

“A regional breakdown of the data provided by the Police Minister shows this isn’t only happening in isolated areas. Eight out of twelve policing districts reported at least a 100 per cent increase in retail crime incidents since 2018.

“In Canterbury, retail crime was up 53 per cent in 2022, while in Counties Manukau it was up 63 per cent.

“Labour is utterly asleep at the wheel on crime. The tsunami of ram raids, retail crime, youth offending, and rampant growth in gang membership are the direct result of Labour’s soft approach to law and order.

“Three Police Ministers later, and there are still no solutions on the horizon. Poto Williams thought gangs weren’t a problem while Chris Hipkins helped just 23 businesses in eight months with his ‘Retail Crime Prevention Package’. Now the Government has given Stuart Nash is a second go in the portfolio, a clear sign Labour has run out of ideas.

“Unlike Labour, National has a plan to restore law and order. It’s time for the Government to get tough on crime, and it should start by adopting National’s plan to back police and tackle gangs, and our plan to combat youth offending.

"Unless the Government gets serious about fighting crime and cracking down on this offending, criminals will continue to feel like they can operate with impunity, putting Kiwi lives and businesses at risk.”

Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>


National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>




NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

