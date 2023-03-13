Past Time For A Change Of Values On Crime

“When it comes to crime, Labour has the wrong values. They get confused between criminals and victims. Like Donald Trump, they seem to think there’s “fine people on both sides.” ACT says there must be rights for victims and consequences for criminals, we have the practical solutions for a whole change in values when it comes to crime,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It’s time to adopt ankle bracelets and instant penalties to put retailers first. Criminals have had an easy run under Labour and they’re acting like their actions have no consequences. Targets for lower prison numbers, ending Three Strikes, attempting to contract gangs among other sops are what have led to this culture of lawlessness.

“As a local MP, I’ve gone through periods where every time I return from Parliament I go and visit the latest victims of retail crime. Retailers have been calling for more action for the best part of a year, which is why ACT released its law and order policy document focussed on retail crime in August 2022.

“The Government needs to show a clear pathway of consequences for young offenders, from instant practical penalties as proposed by ACT, to ankle bracelets for offenders, to secure facilities to keep offenders in if they do not comply with earlier sanctions. It then needs to get them back to school or employment.

“No other party has released more policy to tackle crime than ACT:

Infringement notices for youth offenders, leading to instant, practical penalties instead of justice delayed

Ankle Bracelets for ram raiders: Ram raids are being carried out by the same, hardened group of young people who face no consequences.

Introducing Three Strikes for burglary, recognising it is a recidivist crime

Restricting the use of electronic bail, while dropping the target for lower prison numbers

Financial reparations made by the Crown, so victims don’t have to watch their attacker putting 65 cents a week in their account for 10 years

Gang Control Orders to prohibit bad behaviours including being in a particular location or associating with particular people

Turning Inland Revenue on the gangs

Electronically monitored spending for gang members on welfare

Increasing police in line with the population

Reinstating Three Strikes

No rehab, no parole

An Independent Review of the IPCA

Changes to the Arms Act

“It’s time we sent a message to New Zealand that crime will be punished, that if you’re willing to take part in rehabilitation you will be given another chance but most importantly that victims are at the heart of the justice system.

“As a local MP I am visiting businesses far too often who have been targeted, I am talking to people far too often who have been intimidated by gang members and I am talking to people around the country who tell me it’s time for real and meaningful change.

“ACT will keep proposing positive solutions to ensure all New Zealanders feel safe and that we have real change.”

