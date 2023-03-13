Parliament

State Of National Emergency To End For Tairāwhiti And Hawke’s Bay

Monday, 13 March 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The remaining state of national emergency over the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions will end on Tuesday 14 March, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced today.

Minister McAnulty gave notice of a national transition period over these regions, which will come into effect immediately following the end of the state of national emergency.

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s third state of national emergency will end tomorrow, 28 days after it was declared.

“The Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups have confirmed that they are now ready to move out of the immediate response phase and into recovery,” Kieran McAnulty said.

A national transition period now covers the Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Regions and the Tararua, Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa Districts.

“While significant progress has been made in restoring power and telecommunications, and ensuring everyone reported as uncontactable is accounted for, there are still major and ongoing impacts in these regions.

“We are committed to a locally-led recovery, supported by central government. The national transition period will ensure that national-level support and resources are coordinated.”

A national transition period enables a seamless transition from the emergency response phase to the recovery stage. It provides local Civil Defence teams with the powers they may need during the recovery, such as clearing roads and disposing of dangerous materials.

“Today marks a milestone in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, and I want to acknowledge the tireless mahi of everyone who has helped us get to this point – volunteers, emergency services, civil defence and council, iwi and response personnel, and everyone else who has stepped up to keep people safe and supported – thank you,” Kieran McAnulty said.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




