All Labour Has Delivered Is A Cost-of-living Crisis

Monday, 13 March 2023, 7:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

After nearly six years in Government the only thing Labour has delivered is a cost-of-living crisis hurting New Zealanders, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“Food prices are at record levels, inflation is over 7 per cent, wages are rising more slowly than inflation, and Labour's only answer is a rounding error of cuts to programmes that were wasteful, inflationary and shouldn't have happened in the first place.

“My message to Chris Hipkins is stop spending, and cut taxes.

“After six long years of Labour’s tax and spend-a-thon, Kiwis deserve to keep more of their own hard-earned money. They also deserve a Government that can manage the wider economy to make sure every Kiwi can get ahead, not just have millions of dollars poured down the drain.

“The Government should follow National’s plan and inflation adjust tax thresholds, focus the Reserve Bank on a single inflation-busting mandate, reduce costs and regulations being faced by business, fix worker shortages and bringing discipline to Government spending.

“Let's be clear – Labour recklessly spending an extra $50 billion since 2017 has got New Zealand and Kiwis into the position we’re now in.

“Today's moves are no more than a rounding error - pocket change in Labour’s grand scheme to spend, spend, spend with nothing to show for it except Kiwis struggling to feed their families with food prices spiralling.

“Labour has no real economic plan to tackle New Zealand’s skyrocketing inflation and help Kiwis get ahead.”

