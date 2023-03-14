James Christmas Selected For 2023 National List-only Spot

Public and Treaty lawyer James Christmas has been nominated by the National Party Board to stand as a list-only candidate for National in the 2023 General Election.

“I’m honoured to have been nominated by the Board, and am looking forward to campaigning across New Zealand to help elect a Chris Luxon-led National Government at this year’s election,” says Mr Christmas.

“People across New Zealand are struggling under Labour, with the cost-of-living crisis stretching families’ budgets in every direction, worsening outcomes in health and education and rising crime making people feel unsafe in their own communities.”

“I hope my legal and policy experience can contribute to a National team that will deliver for Kiwis on the issues that matter – like combatting the cost of living crisis, lifting incomes, restoring law and order and delivering better health and education services.”

National Party President Sylvia Wood says Mr Christmas is an example of the strong talent National is attracting and that his skillset will be highly valued by the National team.

“James’ extensive experience in policy development and the law will make him a valuable addition to the National team, and we’re thrilled to have him join our party list for the 2023 General Election,” says Ms Wood.

“I’m proud of the talent we are selecting across the country. National is building an exceptionally strong team to deliver for New Zealanders well into the future. As a list-only candidate, James has an important contribution to make to that work, and to supporting our Party Vote campaign across New Zealand.”

